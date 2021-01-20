Police outnumber demonstrators at inauguration event in SC

by: Associated Press

Police officers are the only people seen at the South Carolina Statehouse on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Columbia, South Carolina. The capitol was closed for safety concerns for President Joe Biden’s inauguration. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police officers and journalists outnumbered demonstrators at the South Carolina Statehouse as new President Joe Biden took the oath of office.  

About a dozen people, both for and against Biden, stood on the sidewalk Wednesday in front of the capitol as Biden was sworn in at noon.

More than 40 officers scatted across the Statehouse grounds watched them with others staged nearby after the FBI warned of possible violence at state capitols across the nation on Inauguration Day.

The Statehouse was closed to the public Wednesday as a precaution.

