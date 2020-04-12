Police patrols lead to 12,500 Italians cited

People stand on their balconies to listen to an Easter Mass by Don Carlo Purgatorio celebrated on the rooftop of Santa Emerenziana church, in Rome, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Pope Francis and Christians around the world marked a solitary Easter Sunday, forced to celebrate the most joyful day in the liturgical calendar amid the sorrowful reminders of the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Luigi Navarra)

ROME — The Italian government says increased police patrols over Easter weekend led to more than 12,500 people being sanctioned and 150 facing criminal charges for allegedly violating lockdown measures.

The Interior Ministry released data from Saturday’s traffic checkpoints and patrols and said more than 280,000 people were pulled over and asked to explain why they were outside their homes.

The numbers were slightly higher than previous days.

The government’s lockdown measures allow people to move around for work, health reasons or necessities such as grocery shopping or walking the dog.

Anyone outside is required to carry a certificate explaining why they are outside.

Fines can range up to 3,000 euros or lead to criminal charges for anyone making a false declaration.

Authorities had announced beefed-up patrols over the long Easter weekend, when Italians generally head to summer homes or to lunches with friends and family.