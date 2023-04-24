LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect was arrested overnight following a traffic stop in Laurens.

The Laurens Police Department said a stop was initiated when the new license plate readers identified a stolen vehicle.

Police were able to recover the vehicle and arrest the suspect.

Officers said a gun and drugs were also seized during the arrest.

Investigators said the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released Monday morning.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.