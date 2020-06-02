Police release details on 4 arrested during May 30 protests in Greenville

(From left to right): Reynard Gregory, Kate Barber, Alexander Turner and Ashley Cole – Courtesy of Greenville Police Department

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials released details on the four people who were arrested during Saturday’s protest in Greenville.

According to the release, Reynard Gregory, Kate Barber, Alexander Turner and Ashley Cole were arrested and charged.

Gregory was charged with two counts of unlawful weapon and unlawful carry of a firearm after he was reportedly seen carrying an unconcealed .9mm semi-automatic handgun under his arm in a should holster near the intersection of South Main and West Court Street.

According to the arrest warrant, following his arrest, brass knuckles were also found in the Gregory’s pocket along with “OC spray concealed in the holster for his firearm.”

Gregory also reportedly had a ski mask he was using as face mask.

Barber was charged with interfering with police after she reportedly grabbed and held onto an officer.

According to her arrest warrant, Barber had earlier grabbed and held onto a separate officer and was warned not to touch the officers.

Turner was charged with disorderly conduct after he was seen by officers “acting in a disorderly manner.”

Cole was charged with third-degree assault and battery after she reportedly threw water on an officer during the protest.