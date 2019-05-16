Police release photos of bank robbery suspect’s vehicle in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to First Citizens Bank, located at 975 Smokey Park Highway, around noon after reports of a bank robbery.

Police said a man went into the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money. He did not pull out a weapon during the incident and his note did not contain a threat of a weapon.

The man then left the bank with an undetermined amount of money.

The man is described as having a dark brown beard and was wearing a plaid shirt, bonnie hat, sunglasses and jeans.

On Thursday, police released photos of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police said the vehicle is believed to be a 2000-2007 Ford Taurus, and is either green or blue with a dark tint and Texas tags.

Anyone who can identify the man, the vehicle or anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or call Asheville-Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

