PICS of suspect, persons of interest in Spartanburg triple shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) -- Police have released photos of a suspect in a triple shooting at a Spartanburg sports bar that left one man dead.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at Gravy’s Grill on Kensington Drive.

Spartanburg Police Department said one man and two women were hospitalized with injuries after the shooting.

Damien Michael Young, 25, of Spartanburg, later died of his injuries.

Police say the other two victims remain in the hospital.



Shooting Suspect

The shooting suspect is described as a man around 25 years old. He was wearing a black and red hooded jacket with a Chicago Bulls logos on the front, back and the sleeves. Police say the suspect left the scene in an older model gray (1999 – 2000) Chevrolet Tahoe with chrome wheels and a paper tag.

Investigators think Young knew the suspect and that the shooting is not a random act of violence.

Police don’t believe there’s any danger to the public.

Investigators are also trying to identify two persons of interest.



Persons of interest (left and middle) - Suspect (right)



Persons of interest

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Spartanburg police say the suspect left the scene in an older model grey Chevrolet Tahoe (Photos provided by Spartanburg Police Department).