PICS of suspect, persons of interest in Spartanburg triple shooting

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 11:24 AM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 12:35 PM EST

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) -- Police have released photos of a suspect in a triple shooting at a Spartanburg sports bar that left one man dead.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at Gravy’s Grill on Kensington Drive.

Spartanburg Police Department said one man and two women were hospitalized with injuries after the shooting.

Damien Michael Young, 25, of Spartanburg, later died of his injuries. 

Police say the other two victims remain in the hospital. 

Shooting Suspect
The shooting suspect is described as a man around 25 years old. He was wearing a black and red hooded jacket with a Chicago Bulls logos on the front, back and the sleeves. Police say the suspect left the scene in an older model gray (1999 – 2000) Chevrolet Tahoe with chrome wheels and a paper tag. 

Investigators think Young knew the suspect and that the shooting is not a random act of violence.

Police don’t believe there’s any danger to the public. 

Investigators are also trying to identify two persons of interest.

Persons of interest (left and middle) - Suspect (right)
Persons of interest
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


