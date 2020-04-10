Police respond after juvenile shot on Gowan St. in Spartanburg

Police responded to a shooting on Gowan St. in Spartanburg on Friday. (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are on scene of a shooting involving a juvenile in Spartanburg.

At about 4 p.m., Spartanburg Police responded to 214 Gowan Street in reference to a shooting incident.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an unconscious juvenile male in the living room.

Police say he had a single gunshot wound to his midsection.

Officers immediately rendered aid. Spartanburg EMS arrived on scene, continued rendering aid and transported the victim to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Spartanburg Police Department is not seeking suspects related to this incident and they say there is no threat to the public.

There is no word yet on possible arrests or the condition of the victim.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.