News

4 dead in Cincinnati bank shooting, including gunman

By:

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 09:58 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 11:13 AM EDT

CINCINNATI, OH (AP) — Police say they've responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati and there are multiple injuries.

The police department in a Tweet described it as an "active shooter/officer involved shooting incident." The situation appeared to be under control shortly before 10 a.m. EDT Thursday but police said they are still investigating.

An officer at the scene says there are at least two, and possibly more, people who've been shot. It wasn't clear immediately if the shooter was one of them.

A local hospital later confirmed one person had died and there were at least three others injured.

At least two ambulances were seen leaving the scene.

Streets around the building at the city's Fountain Square were closed as were sidewalks.

People in and around the building reported hearing a series of gunshots.

Federal agents were on the scene.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
Ask the Expert
Carolina Panthers
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center