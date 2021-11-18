Greer Police search for bank robbery suspect

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a bank robbery in Greer.

Officers with the Greer Police Department responded to CPM Federal Credit Union located at 1445 Hwy 101 South at 11:26 a.m. Thursday for a robbery that had just occurred.

Officers learned that a black male subject had passed a note to a teller, indicating he was robbing the bank. They say the teller gave the black male an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot.

Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect in Greer. (Greer Police)

The black male got into a dark colored sedan (possibly red/maroon) that was parked in a hotel parking lot next door. The suspect vehicle then left the parking lot heading towards Interstate 85, police said.

The black male was said to be wearing black pants, black hoodie, black hat, a blue medical mask, and light colored shoes. No one was hurt during this incident.

The Greer Police Department requests that anyone with information on who this subject is to please contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.