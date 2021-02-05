Police respond to shooting at apartment complex on East North St. in Greenville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are responding to a shooting on East North Street in Greenville.

Police say they have one gunshot victim at 2900 East North Street, which is the Park at Toscana Apartments. There is no word on that person’s condition at this time.

We previously reported a separate shooting at this address on Monday night, where one person was injured.

Details are limited at this time. A 7 News Crew is on the way to the scene and we’ll continue to update this story.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories