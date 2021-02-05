Police respond to shooting at apartment complex on East North St. in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are responding to a shooting on East North Street in Greenville.

Police say they have one gunshot victim at 2900 East North Street, which is the Park at Toscana Apartments. There is no word on that person’s condition at this time.

We previously reported a separate shooting at this address on Monday night, where one person was injured.

Details are limited at this time. A 7 News Crew is on the way to the scene and we’ll continue to update this story.

Check back for updates.