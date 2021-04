ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police have responded to a shooting on Smokey Park Hwy. Thursday afternoon.

One person was transported to a hospital with life threatening wounds, according to police. The victim was in a vehicle and shot by someone in another vehicle.

Both east and west bound lanes are closed at this time, police said.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.