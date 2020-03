GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are responding to a shots fired call at Greenwood Mall, but say there are no reported injuries at this time.

Police responded to the mall on Hwy 72 at 3:25 p.m.

They say at this time, they know that a group of black males became involved in some sort of argument in the parking lot when witnesses heard multiple shots.

There is no word yet on possible suspects or arrests.

