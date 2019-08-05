Police responding to armed bank robbery in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police responded Monday afternoon to an armed bank robbery.

Police said the robbery happened at about 3:30 p.m. the First Citizens Bank on 1201 Tunnel Road.

The man enter the bank, presented a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money, according to police.

Police said the robber is about 6′ tall and weighs between 230-250 pounds. He was wearing a green shirt, camouflage cargo short and a tan baseball hat. He has a bruised left eye and tattoos on both forearms.

He left the bank in a white SUV, heading east on Tunnel Road, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the location of the man should contact (828) 252-1110 or Crimestoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.

