SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police responded to a reported shooting late Sunday night at Kensington Manor Apartments.

Spartanburg County dispatch officials said officers responded at about 11:23 p.m. to the complex located on Kensington Drive.

One person was shot, dispatch officials said.

There are no suspects at this time, according to dispatch.

We will update this story as information becomes available.