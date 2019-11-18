Highway Patrol says 3 killed in Oklahoma Walmart shooting

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (AP) – The Latest on a shooting at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Local media are reporting that three people have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.

Local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say three people were killed Monday morning at the store in Duncan.

10:30 a.m.

Local media are reporting that several people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma.

Fox 25 TV reports that police say three people were shot and wounded Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma.

A dispatcher tells The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store