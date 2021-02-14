Police say 3 injured in reported shooting at Charleston mall, need help identifying suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police have responded to a reported shooting at Northwoods Mall in Charleston that left at least three people injured Sunday afternoon.

North Charleston Police officers and Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies entered the mall and ensured that the scene was secure. The shooting happened at around 1:36 pm.

Officials say there are three victims, two females and one male, who suffered gunshot wounds.

On-scene treatment was provided and the victims were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Officers have determined that an individual, seen in the photo below, is the suspect in the incident.

Courtesy: NCPD

According to officials, the shooting happened in a common area of the mall.

The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual.