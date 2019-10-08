Police: School bus received minor scratch after hit-and-run in Greer, suspect vehicle description unknown

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police Department officials said Greenville County Schools officials decided not to file a claim with police following a hit-and-run crash involving one of their school buses on Monday.

We reported earlier that officers were notified about the crash that happened at the intersection of South Suber Road and West Wade Hampton Boulevard just before 4:40 p.m.

Greenville County Schools said there were about 45 students from Greer Middle School and Greer High School on the bus at the time of the crash.

Several students were picked up by their parents. The rest of the students were taken home on the bus, Greenville County Schools said.

Police said no injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, Lt. Patrick Fortenberry with Greer Police said he checked with their traffic division and was told they were not given a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

“The traffic investigators stated that the bus sustained only a small scratch and the school district did not wish to file a claim as a result of the incident. At this time an approved report has not been submitted to our records section,” Fortenberry said.