Police search for car involved in Forest City hit-and-run of pedestrian

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Forest City Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a hit-and-run.

They’re seeking to identify a dark colored vehicle operated by a white male suspected to be involved in a hit and run of a pedestrian.

Police are trying to identify this car suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened on S. Broadway near Master’s Academy on Saturday March, 7 at 1 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Officer Eli Yelton at the Forest City Police Department or Central Communications at (828) 286-2911.