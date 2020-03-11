Police search for car involved in Forest City hit-and-run of pedestrian

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Forest City Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a hit-and-run.

They’re seeking to identify a dark colored vehicle operated by a white male suspected to be involved in a hit and run of a pedestrian. 

Police are trying to identify this car suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened on S. Broadway near Master’s Academy on Saturday March, 7 at 1 p.m. 

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Officer Eli Yelton at the Forest City Police Department or Central Communications at (828) 286-2911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store