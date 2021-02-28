Escaped prisoner in custody after search near AnMed Hospital in Anderson

UPDATE: An escaped prisoner is now in custody after police searched for him near AnMed Hospital on Sunday morning.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police are currently searching the area of AnMed Hospital on Fant Street and Greenville Street for an escaped prisoner.

The prisoner is wanted on felony drug charges. He is 6’ 180 lbs wearing all black, police said.

A 7 News Crew was on the scene where they saw police investigating the area. A hospital spokesperson told 7 News that the hospital is not on lockdown at this time.

We’ll continue to update this story.