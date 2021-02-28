Escaped prisoner in custody after search near AnMed Hospital in Anderson

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Anderson Police)

UPDATE: An escaped prisoner is now in custody after police searched for him near AnMed Hospital on Sunday morning.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police are currently searching the area of AnMed Hospital on Fant Street and Greenville Street for an escaped prisoner.

The prisoner is wanted on felony drug charges. He is 6’ 180 lbs wearing all black, police said.

A 7 News Crew was on the scene where they saw police investigating the area. A hospital spokesperson told 7 News that the hospital is not on lockdown at this time.

We’ll continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store