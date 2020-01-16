Police search for gas station robbery suspect in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a robbery suspect in Greenville.

The incident happened at the Kangaroo gas station on Wade Hampton Blvd. on Jan. 13.

Police say the person appears to be an older black male who was wearing two pairs of jeans- one light blue pair underneath a dark pair.

He was also wearing a black leather jacket with a black beanie on his head. His shoes appear to be black or dark grey with light brown soles, police say.

  Police are searching for a man who robbed a Greenville gas station. (Picture: Greenville Police)
According to police, he pulled out what looks like a silver and black handgun from a satchel or some type of book bag while behind the counter. 

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

