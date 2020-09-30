Police search for man missing from Anderson since July

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Anderson Police Department)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a man in Anderson who they say could be in danger.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 67-year-old Richard Glenn Gault. Gault was last seen on Frederick’s Street on July 29, 2020 getting into a van with two unknown black men, according to police.

They say he may have dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease and may be in danger. He is 5 foot eight and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kreig Marzolf at (864)231-2249 or email kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com. Case number: 20-45179.

