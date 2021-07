ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a sex crime in Anderson.

Anderson Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating 46-year-old Christopher Neill Dunagen. They say he has an active arrest warrant for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds, police said.

If you see him, you’re asked to call Anderson City Police at 864-260-4444.