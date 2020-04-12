1  of  14
Police search for missing 13-year-old girl in Hendersonville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Hendersonville Police are asking the public for help locating a missing teen.

Makenna Zoe Cermak, 13, was last seen at approximately 9:22 a.m. on Sunday wearing a red hoodie and gray sweatpants.

She is approximately 5’ 10” with shoulder length, straight brown hair.

Police say Makenna left a family member’s house on her bicycle in the Stoney Mountain Road area and her family contacted the Hendersonville Police Department when she did not return home.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Makenna Cermak is asked to contact Officer Michelle Corn with the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025.

Tips may also be submitted through the Hendersonville Police Department App which can be downloaded in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store by searching “Hendersonville PD.”

Trending Stories