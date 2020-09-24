Police search for missing Greer man who needs medication

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Greer Police Department)

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a missing, endangered man in Greer.

According to police, Gerald W Brown was last seen at his home on Snow St. in Greer on Sept. 24 at about 7 a.m. Brown has dementia and arterial fibrillation. He is currently without his life- sustaining medication, “Eliquis.”

He left the home in a white 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with Tag: RCU258. There is a large dent on the passenger side. His daughter believed he may have been heading towards Echo Hills Church or the Woodruff Rd. Worship Center, police said.

Brown is believed to be wearing blue jeans or camo shorts with a plaid shirt and brown shoes. His cell phone is still at the family home, but he took some money and a veteran ID card.

If you have any information on the location of Brown, you’re asked to contact Det. Bash at 864-848-5351 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 864-848-2151.

