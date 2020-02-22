Police search for missing man last seen wearing hospital gown in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a man who they say was last seen wearing a hospital gown in Anderson.

Last week, Michael McCreight Sr. was reported missing from 2812 E N Avenue in Anderson.

McCreight was last seen approximately 4 weeks ago wearing a hospital gown and socks with no shoes in the area of N Fant St and E Greenville St, police say.

If you have any information, contact Anderson PD or Det. M. Eddleman with any information. APD #20-08789 (864) 844-1553 or meddleman@cityofandersonsc.com.