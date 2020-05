ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking the public to help locate a missing person, Orlando Rodriguez Garcia.

They say Garcia was last seen on April 2 on the 200 block of New Leicester Highway.

Orlando Garcia is described as a Hispanic male, 40 years old, and 5’8″. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on the location of Orlando Rodriguez Garcia they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.