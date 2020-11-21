Police search for missing man with dementia in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a missing man who they say has dementia.

On Saturday November 21, at about 10:45 a.m., Spartanburg Police responded to Holly Drive in reference to a missing adult.

Once on the scene, officers learned that John Dawkins had walked away from his home sometime during the night.

John Dawkins is an army veteran and has dementia, police said. He is 66 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a grey jacket with white stripes, grey pants and white socks (no shoes).

The Spartanburg Police Department is actively searching for Dawkins. The Spartanburg Police Department is asking the public to call 864.596.2065 or 864.596.2222 if he is located.