Police search for missing man with dementia in Spartanburg

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Spartanburg Police)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a missing man who they say has dementia.

On Saturday November 21, at about 10:45 a.m., Spartanburg Police responded to Holly Drive in reference to a missing adult.

Once on the scene, officers learned that John Dawkins had walked away from his home sometime during the night.

John Dawkins is an army veteran and has dementia, police said. He is 66 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a grey jacket with white stripes, grey pants and white socks (no shoes).

The Spartanburg Police Department is actively searching for Dawkins. The Spartanburg Police Department is asking the public to call 864.596.2065 or 864.596.2222 if he is located.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories