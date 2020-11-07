Police search for missing man with mental health conditions in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for man who they say has mental health conditions in Greenville.

Police say the public’s assistance is needed to help locate 49-year-old Tommie Lee James, who was last seen Nov. 1 in the Villa Road area.

They say he was wearing a white, black and green striped shirt, blue jeans and a gray hoodie. James is 5’7, 140 pounds, and has epilepsy and other mental health conditions, according to police.

You’re asked to call the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333 with any information.