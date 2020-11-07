Police search for missing man with mental health conditions in Greenville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for man who they say has mental health conditions in Greenville.

Police say the public’s assistance is needed to help locate 49-year-old Tommie Lee James, who was last seen Nov. 1 in the Villa Road area.

They say he was wearing a white, black and green striped shirt, blue jeans and a gray hoodie. James is 5’7, 140 pounds, and has epilepsy and other mental health conditions, according to police.

You’re asked to call the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333 with any information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories