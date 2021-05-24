Asheville Police search for suspect accused of shooting into room where children were sleeping

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking the public for help locating a suspect wanted for shooting into a room where they say children were sleeping.

Jeffrey Emanuel Philson has been charged after an early morning shooting into a room where two children were sleeping. No one was hurt, according to Asheville Police.

The investigation found that Philson was standing outside of an apartment on Livingston Street when he shot into a second-story window. Three shell casings were located, police said.



He has been charged with:

Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling

Attempted assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts)

Damage to property

Attempted breaking and entering

Detectives are asking for help to locate Philson. He is an African-American male, 35 years old, 6’0″, and approximately 250 pounds.

They say he has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right forearm of “Philson” and one on his left forearm of “Hard Body.”

If you would like to anonymously share information regarding where officers can locate Jeffrey Philson, you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.