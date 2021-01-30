Police search for suspect after armed robbery at Waffle House in Spartanburg

Police are looking for an armed robber suspect in Spartanburg. (Spartanburg Police)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery in Spartanburg Friday night.

The incident happened at the Waffle House on 102 Garner Rd., according to Spartanburg Police. The suspect presented a handgun at the register and demanded money.

According to an incident report, the suspect ordered a Texas bacon cheesesteak melt and then asked if he could go ahead and pay. He then pulled out a silver and black handgun and demanded money from the register.

The report says he then fled on foot.

Police describe the suspect as man who is 5’11” to 6’01’ tall, 42-45 years of age, wearing a camouflage jacket and carrying a blue backpack.