Police responded to a bank robbery in Williamston on Tuesday. (WSPA)

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in Williamston.

The incident happened at the First Citizens Bank on E. Main St. Tuesday afternoon, according to Williamston Police. They say they are looking for a suspect, but do not have a description at this time.

Police responded to a bank robbery in Williamston on Tuesday. (WSPA)

Police responded to a bank robbery in Williamston on Tuesday. (WSPA)

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Expect possible traffic delays as police search the area and investigate.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.