Police search for suspect in shooting near Duncan Park

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting near Duncan Park. 

Spartanburg Police Department said officers responded Tuesday morning to a report of a person hit by a vehicle. But police say the victim was found lying on Duncan Park Drive with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds to his back.

The victim was found in the road near the intersection of S. Converse Street. 

Police say the victim was conscious and talking to officers before he was taken to a hospital. 

His current medical condition is unknown.

Witnesses told police the suspect was driving a gold or champagne colored SUV. 

Police were actively searching for the vehicle and suspect on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, police have announced no arrests or suspects.

Anyone with information can report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at  1-888-CRIMESC. 

