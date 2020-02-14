Police search for suspect wanted in Greer gas station armed robbery

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police are searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery.

Police responded at 10:55 a.m. Friday to an armed robbery at Lil Cricket on S Line Street.

They say an unknown male suspect entered the store and approached the clerk, stating “Give it to me.”

When the clerk asked the suspect what he wanted, he showed her what appeared to be a pistol in his waistband and said “Give it to me” again.

The clerk gave the suspect an unknown amount of money and the suspect fled and ran behind the store, police said. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

They say no one was hurt during the robbery.

The Greer Police Department asks that anyone that may be able to help identify the suspect to call their agency at (864) 848-2151.