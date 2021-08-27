Police search for truck driver accused of trying to run over man in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating after they say a truck driver attempted to run over a man in Asheville.

The ongoing investigation into a driver attempting to run over an Asheville man and his cat on May 17 has led to Scott Everett Ford being identified as the driver of the truck, Asheville Police said. Ford has been charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Felony animal cruelty

Reckless driving

Hit and run property damage

Detectives are asking the public for help to locate Ford.

He is described as a white man, 41 years old, 5’10”, and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and multiple tattoos on his legs.

If anyone has information on the location of Scott Everett Ford, they can share it anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. Information can also be shared by calling 828-252-1110.