Police search for twin 5-year-old boys possibly in Conway, Myrtle Beach area

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is looking for two missing children, Kash Kayden Small and Kruiz Jayden Small.

They are described as identical twin five-year-old boys.

hey were last seen in the company of their father, Jermaine Small, on Aug. 20 in Covington, GA.

They are believed to be in the company of their father in the Conway or Myrtle Beach area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals should be in touch with the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.

