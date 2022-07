RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in June in Rutherfordton.

According to the Rutherfordton Police Department, Alleison Dorothy Wilson, 56, was last seen on June 1.

Alleison Dorothy Wilson (Source: Rutherfordton Police Department)

Police said Wilson is five feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Martin with the Rutherfordton Police Department at (828) 287-5062 ext-6.