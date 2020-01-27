Woman wanted for Arson after lighting trashcan on fire at Asheville hospital, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a woman for lighting a bathroom trash receptacle on fire at a hospital.

Police are looking for 37-year-old Robin Marie Smith Burleson.

On Sunday morning, police responded to assist the Asheville Fire Department at Mission Hospital.

Following a dispute with hospital staff, police say Burleson lit a bathroom trash receptacle on fire, causing the fire alarm to go off.

According to police, she fled the scene prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Burleson has been charged with Arson and Burning of Personal Property. She is described as a white female, 37 years of age, 5’7″, and 135 pounds.

She has brown hair and blue eyes and is thought to be in the area of downtown Asheville, police say.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Robin Marie Smith Burleson, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.