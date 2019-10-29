Police searching for masked gunman who robbed Spare Time Entertainment

Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery Monday night at Spare Time Entertainment (Courtesy: Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are searching for a man who robbed an Upstate bowling alley on Monday night.

Greenville Police Department said in a social media post that a masked gunman robbed Spare Time Entertainment on Congaree Road.

No one was reportedly hurt in the hold up around 10:50 p.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect ordered workers into a storage room before he fled with cash.

The suspect is described as a thin black male about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He also had on a mask and gloves.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call 864-271-5333.

