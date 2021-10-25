Police seek help locating man accused of assaulting Asheville store employee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is accused of assaulting a grocery store employee while holding him at gunpoint.

According to APD, an Ingles employee was walking into work and was approached from behind by a man holding a gun in the parking lot. Police say a robber then dragged the employee behind the building and began hitting him in the face with his fist.

The employee was able to escape and run towards the fuel pumps. As he was running, the man fired several times, according to police.

Officers responded to Merrimon Avenue on Oct 25 at 6:13 p.m. and were unable to locate the man who was last seen walking north on Merrimon Avenue.

The APD described the person as being a black male, tall, thin build, wearing an orange shirt covered by a black hoodie, blue camouflage pants and wearing a face mask.

To report any information about this case, call APD at (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store