Police seek help locating man accused of assaulting Asheville store employee

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is accused of assaulting a grocery store employee while holding him at gunpoint.

According to APD, an Ingles employee was walking into work and was approached from behind by a man holding a gun in the parking lot. Police say a robber then dragged the employee behind the building and began hitting him in the face with his fist.

The employee was able to escape and run towards the fuel pumps. As he was running, the man fired several times, according to police.

Officers responded to Merrimon Avenue on Oct 25 at 6:13 p.m. and were unable to locate the man who was last seen walking north on Merrimon Avenue.

The APD described the person as being a black male, tall, thin build, wearing an orange shirt covered by a black hoodie, blue camouflage pants and wearing a face mask.

To report any information about this case, call APD at (828) 252-1110.