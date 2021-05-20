Police seek help to ID man involved in Asheville bank robbery

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are seeking to identify a man who they say robbed a bank in Asheville on Thursday.

According to Asheville Police, a man armed with a gun entered the Wells Fargo Bank on Merrimon Avenue, threatened employees and customers, and took an undisclosed amount of money before running away. The incident happened at about 4:46 p.m.

Asheville Police are working to ID a man they say robbed a bank on Thursday. (Asheville Police)

Witnesses told officers that they saw him get into a silver or grey Cadillac SUV.

He is described as an African-American with a thin build and 5’11”-6’0.” He was wearing light grey pants, a black long-sleeve shirt, a blue and red baseball cap with a mountain and sun pattern on the front, sunglasses, and a blue mask, police said.

Detectives need your help to identify this man. If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.