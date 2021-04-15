Police seek info after man critically injured in Asheville shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding a shooting that left a man critically injured.

At 9:51 a.m. Thursday, the Asheville Police Department received a 911 call reporting someone had been shot outside of an apartment on Southern Street, according to police. One man is in critical, life-threatening condition.

Detectives are investigating, but are seeking help from the public. Anyone with information can submit it anonymously using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also call (828) 252-1110 with information.