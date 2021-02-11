Police seek info on missing 30-year-old man in Greenville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

John Churdar (Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are seeking information on a missing person in Greenville.

According to Greenville Police, the family of 30-year-old John Churdar is in search of their son and are concerned for his well being. Officers responded to his last known whereabouts on Covey Hill Ln. in search for him Thursday evening.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue or black shirt and khaki pants.

Police are asking anyone with information about where he may be to call The Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.

