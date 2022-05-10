ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen Saturday, May 7.

Police said 36-year-old Roderick Oneal, of Texas, was reported missing by his mom after he was last seen Saturday in Asheville. Oneal, who has special needs, was attending a graduation in Asheville and was staying with his mom in the 500 block of Bulldog Drive, which is the area he was last seen.

Roderick is 6’1″, 160 pounds, with a tattoo on the back of his neck that police believe reads ‘Oneal pride.’ He was wearing a gray hoodie, black wool hat and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110. Anyone can also submit an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.