Police seek owner of dog who bit person in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police are working to identify the owner of a dog that bit a person.

At 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, the victim and one other person were sitting on their porch in the area of Gashes Creek Road, sharing a plate of food. They were approached by an adult husky with a white coat and blue eyes, police say.

The dog attempted to get the food. When the victim pulled the plate away, the dog bit them.

If the owner is not located, the victim will be required to receive the rabies post-exposure regimen of shots.

If anyone knows the identity of the owner, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

Police say if you have been bitten by a dog:

1. Get as much information as reasonably possible about both the owner and the dog(s).

2. Full name, phone number, address and physical description of the dog owner.

3. Full description and rabies tag information (tag number and issuer) of the dog(s).

4. Report the bite to the local Animal Services Division. In Asheville, contact (828) 252-1110. An Animal Services Officer will respond. This may initially be done by phone.

5. After any bite, a dog will be placed on a 10-day quarantine. Oftentimes this quarantine occurs at home, with the owner.

6. If an owner cannot be located within 72 hours after a bite the victim should start the post-exposure rabies series, per Health Department protocol.