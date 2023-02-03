ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs the public’s help locating a suspect in a Monday afternoon drive-by shooting involving a juvenile.

Officers said the incident occurred around 1:31 p.m. on Atkinson Street. 10 shell casings were located in the area.

No people or property were hurt during the incident, officers said.

After further investigation, police have charged 18-year-old Zachary Carson Waters with felony aid and abet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and no operator license.

A juvenile has also been charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, discharging a firearm within enclosure, city ordinance firearm violation and going armed to the terror of the people.

Police described Waters as 5’8″ weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He’s considered armed and dangerous, according to officers.

Anyone with information about Water’s whereabouts or the incident should contact APD at (828) 252-1110.

Anonymous tips can be sent by texting TIP2APD to 847411.