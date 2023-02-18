OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Walhalla Police Department needs the public’s help identifying the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run Friday night.

The police said the crash occurred before 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Catherine Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 77-year-old man who had been hit by a pickup truck.

He was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Police learned after speaking with several witnesses that a dark blue or black pickup hit the man as he attempted to cross the street.

The truck turned right on North Catherine Street and left the area without stopping, police said.

Anyone with information that could help officers identify the driver or vehicle involved should contact the Walhalla Police Department at (864) 638-5831.

Anonymous tippers can submit a tip to Crimestoppers at oconeecrimestoppers.com