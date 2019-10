GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police are asking the public to help identify three people who are wanted for shoplifting designer handbags.

Police say they shoplifted nearly $6K in designer Chanel handbags from a local department store on Thursday.

Police are looking for suspects who stole handbags in Greenville.

They were seen driving a white Cadillac, which was driven by an another suspect.

Anyone who can help locate them is encouraged to contact the GPD at 864-271-5333 or by calling Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).