TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday at Walmart.

Police said around 11:35 a.m., a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart located at 9 Benton Road.

Suspected Vehicle (Source: Travelers Rest Police Dept)

Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact TRPD at (864) 834-9029 or email west@trpolice.com.