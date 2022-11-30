GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a man Wednesday morning for trafficking more than 14 pounds of marijuana and cocaine in Greenwood.

The Greenwood Police Department said a lieutenant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving 20 miles per hour over the posted limit.

The lieutenant detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle when he made contact with the driver.

Officers said the lieutenant located bags of marijuana, half a pound of cocaine and schedule II prescription narcotics along with a large amount of money.

Hunter Steven Hastings (Source: Greenwood Co. Detention Center)

Police charged 24-year-old Hunter Steven Hastings, of Greenwood, with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in cocaine and possession of a schedule II narcotic.

He was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.