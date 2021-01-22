Police: Serial sexual offender faces charges related to kidnapping, sexual assault incident in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man faces several charges related to a reported kidnapping and sexual assaults of two women earlier this week.

We reported earlier that police were investigating reports of a man who on Wednesday pulled two women into his car and assaulted at least one. The two incidents occurred separately, but were being investigated as related.

According to a news release Friday, officers arrested and charged Michael Eugene Greenarch, Jr.,45, of Clyde, NC.

Police said Greenarch is a serial sexual offender and has been a registered sexual offender since 2000. His previous criminal history includes being convicted for indecent liberties with a child in 2000, as well as an indecent exposure conviction in 2005.

In addition to being charged for the Jan. 20 incidents, information discovered by detectives during the investigation led them to charge Greenarch with a forcible sexual offense that happened in September 2017.

Greenarch faces 2 counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree forcible sex offense, attempted first-degree forcible sex offense, second-degree forcible sex offense, two counts of felonious restraint and two counts of failure to pay child support.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held on $550,834 bond.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information related to a possible incident involving Greenarch is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or call the Buncombe County Family Justice Center at 828-250-6900.